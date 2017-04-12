Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok trailer has beaten a Star Wars record

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Taika Waititi has taken to social media to celebrate the record-breaking success of his first Thor: Ragnarok trailer.

The trailer, released yesterday, racked up 136 million views in its first 24 hours, making it Marvel and Disney's biggest trailer ever.

Yes, it's even bigger than Star Wars: The Force Awakens (112m views) and Beauty and the Beast (128m views), reported THR.

The Kiwi director took to Instagram to thank fans and his mum, who he says may have helped push Ragnarok into the lead.

Ragnawrecking the records! Thank you to everyone who took the time to watch the trailer, including my mum who provided at least 130 million views. #BestMumEver #ThorRagnarok A post shared by Taika Waititi (@taikawaititi) on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:56pm PDT

Thor: Ragnarok doesn't hold the most viewed of all time record, with the scary recent trailer for It racking up 197m views.

Fate of the Furious, which hits cinemas today, has had 139m views.

The two-minute trailer featured plenty of action, including a looming showdown between Chris Hemsworth's armoured warrior and The Incredible Hulk.

But Waititi also included a secret message - the line "Skux life" - from his last film, Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

Thor: Ragnarok hits New Zealand cinemas on October 26.

- NZ Herald