Kardashians slammed for 'disgusting' fur coat selfies

Pictures posted by the Kardashian sisters to their millions of Instagram followers have been met with a swift backlash online, with many horrified by the images on display.

The reason? The candid snaps show Khloe, sisters Kim and Kourtney and their pal, fellow reality star Khadijah Haqq McCray, draped in enormous, floor-length fur coats.

"Mix tape dropping in 2018," Khloe jokingly captioned one of the pictures - but not many fans were laughing.

Those against fur, and indeed those with good taste, were horrified by the OTT fur coats on display from the group.

"It's 2017 not 10,000 BC. There is no excuse for animal abuse. Innocent terrified animals screamed, cried and suffered for your vanity," wrote one Instagram commenter - just one of thousands of negative comments the posts have received.

"Why would you wear a dead animal? That's disgusting and cruel. Not cute what so ever," wrote another.

"Grow up girls u all look ridiculous. Please have a conscience," said another.

Olivia Newton-John's daughter, committed animal rights activist Chloe Lattanzi, slammed the sisters, reposting a picture Kourtney Kardashian had shared with the caption 'Mood.'

"My mood. why the f**k are you wearing fur? You have all the influence in the world and promote the torture of animals," she wrote.

"You could wear anything you wanted that doesn't require skinning innocent animals alive. This makes me so angry."

If the fur on show is indeed real, it's an especially hypocritical look for Khloe, who in 2008 posed naked for a PETA anti-fur campaign:

