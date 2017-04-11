Caitlyn Jenner says Robert Kardashian 'knew OJ was guilty'

By News Corp Australia Network, Staff writers

Robert Kardashian knew that OJ Simpson was guilty, Caitlyn Jenner claims in her new book, but represented him as a "f*** you" to ex-wife, Kris.

Kardashian, who died in 2003, is father to reality TV stars, Kourtney, Kim, Rob and Khloe.

He was part of Simpson's legal team in 1995 when he was tried for the murders of his wife Nicole Brown and her friend, Ron Goldman.

Brown was one of Kris Jenner's best friends, while Simpson and Kardashian were also friends.

Jenner, who as Bruce was married to Kardashian's ex-wife, Kris, has revealed that not even the lawyer believed in Simpson's innocence.

Jenner claims in the book The Secrets of My Life obtained by RadarOnline, that one day she and Kardashian were in a car together a few years after the trial and he said: "I would've been okay with it if they had gotten him in the first trial."

"The implication was obvious that he believed O.J. was guilty," Jenner concludes.

She says she banned Simpson's named being mentioned in the house after Kourtney reportedly said "see, I told you he didn't do it", after Jenner picked her up from school the day of the not guilty verdict.

Jenner said he had never been impressed by Simpson, even before hooking up with Kris.

"He was the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a**hole in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them," she said. "I believe he got away with two savage murders."

Jenner says she believes that part of the reason Kardashian agreed to represent Simpson was as pay back to his ex-wife for their 1991 divorce.

"I wonder if it was his way of saying to her what I think she was saying to him when she married me: a big f*** you," he said.

In her book, Jenner also reveals that she has started genital surgery, two years after the Olympic-winning decathlete announced she had transitioned to a woman.

"You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it," Jenner wrote.

