Three adds heat to property boom with new show Slice of Paradise

Mediaworks has confirmed its mystery new property reality show will be called Slice of Paradise.

The eight-episode series will follow Kiwi individuals, couples and families as they work to enter or move up the property ladder.

Hosts Shelley Ferguson and Peter Wolfkamp will work with contestants competing with each other to find the best properties.

An on-air date is yet to be announced.

Each episode will see Ferguson and Wolfkamp work with two prospective buyers, presenting them with three housing options and highlighting the advantages and disadvantages of each.

"The show is fascinating because it follows real people in a range of situations, from first-home buyers to investors or empty nesters," says Ferguson, Your Home and Garden Managing Editor and The Block NZ co-host.

"By following their journey - and let's be honest, property searching can be a journey - New Zealanders can get a good look at what's on offer in terms of lifestyle and real estate in different regions around the country," she says.

Peter Wolfkamp, site foremen of The Block NZ and professional carpenter, says the show will provide an insight into New Zealand's property market.

"It will be very interesting to see what money can buy in different areas and I think we will see a huge contrast in the market depending on location.

"We will be working with people of all circumstances from both ends of the country and it's going to be extraordinary to see what's available," he says.

Three had been promoting a mystery show in recent weeks, asking for "couples, families and individuals" wanting to take part.

An application form read: "Are you trying to get on or up the property ladder? Or maybe you're downsizing. You should be part of an exciting new TV series.

"Whether you are a couple who are first home buyers, a family looking to upgrade, an older couple looking to downsize, an individual looking to buy on your own or a group looking to collectively purchase a house to get in on the market, we'd like to hear from you.

"This series will feature a diverse range of kiwis who are actively looking to purchase property in the coming months.

"The production wants to assist you in your search and present you with property options that are best suited to your needs and requirements or options that you may not have considered."

