Thor's hammer goes missing in first trailer for Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok

Taika Waititi has revealed the first trailer for Thor: Ragnarok - and it's a goodie.

As Chris Hemsworth prepares to reprise his role as the Norse god for the sixth time, it appears that he will be in for a particularly rough ride in Thor: Ragnarok.

The first trailer for Taika Waititi's highly anticipated movie has just been released and, as expected, Thor will be tested to his limits by his nemeses Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Hela (Cate Blanchett), reports The Daily Mail.

On Twitter, the Kiwi director wrote: "I hope you enjoy this two and a half minute long version of my next indie film." He then corrected himself after getting the trailer's length wrong.

I hope you enjoy this two and a half minute long version of my next indie film. https://t.co/chex9P2m0S — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 10, 2017

I know I said it was two and a half minutes long. I was merely accounting for the NZ - US time exchange rate. Time goes 25% faster in NZ. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 10, 2017

To make Thor's battle that much more of a struggle, he will be left without his trusty hammer - which Hela is seen reducing to dust at the start of the high-octane trailer.

The clip begins with Thor wrapped in chains as he's suspended above a volcanic opening on the underside of the planet.

In a voice-over, Thor is heard saying: "Now I know what you're thinking. How did this happen? Well, it's a long story."

A slick sequence of events then plays out that sees Thor being delivered to the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) by Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

His capture makes him the ultimate contender for the gladiatorial ring, where he is faced with the looming presence of Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

However, Thor bring the baying Arena crowd to a stunned silence when he excitedly yells of Hulk: "Yes! We know each other - he's a friend from work!"

But as the towering green giant pours scorn on his assertion with a simple grunt, the mismatched duellers are seen jumping into the air towards each other for their clash, as the trailer comes to an end.

The new film sees Hemsworth without his signature red cap and wearing different coloured armour, and a muted grey and a blue patch on one shoulder.

The actor will be joined in the movie by another Aussie Cate Blanchett, who has also undergone a dramatic transformation of her own.

The Oscar-winning actress is unrecognisable as she sports messy jet black hair and heavy eye makeup for the yet to be specified character.

Hemsworth's new low maintenance look is sure to have been welcomed by the actor and production team, with previous photos from the superhero film sets showing the extra grooming required.

But the actor said he had gotten used to wearing the wig, telling Superhero Hype in 2011: "I'd forget it was there half the time."

"It was a wig, very detailed and sculpted and designed around my hairline and everything," Hemsworth explained.

Thor Ragnarok is due for release on October 26.

- Daily Mail