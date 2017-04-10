On-air blooper costs ABC newsreader Natasha Exelby her job

By Holly Byrnes

Natasha Exelby has paid a high price for her weekend blooper, after the humourless management at ABC24 banned the newsreader from playing any future on-air role.

Exelby, who only recently returned from a foreign correspondent and anchor role with Turkish broadcaster, TRT World, was today told she has been axed from newsreading duties, after being caught off guard during a live news shift on Sunday, according to news.com.au.

In vision which has since gone viral, the former Wake Up! co-host is seen looking startled as she suddenly realises the cameras have returned to her after a prerecorded package has finished.

It's a slip-up almost every newsreader in the world has committed but rarely costs the TV presenter their on-air job.

SBS newsreader Janice Petersen tweeted a screen grab of herself caught putting lipstick on while live, writing in solidarity: "it happens".

Sky News political reporter Samantha Maiden celebrated the human error, telling her Twitter followers: "that's @NatashaExelby and she's awesome. She's too much for @ABCmediawatch. Too fabulous."

Exelby told News Corp "it would be inappropriate for me to comment".

The ABC had not responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.

