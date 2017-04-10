8:37pm Mon 10 April
On-air blooper costs ABC newsreader Natasha Exelby her job

By Holly Byrnes

Natasha Exelby has paid a high price for her weekend blooper, after the humourless management at ABC24 banned the newsreader from playing any future on-air role.

Exelby, who only recently returned from a foreign correspondent and anchor role with Turkish broadcaster, TRT World, was today told she has been axed from newsreading duties, after being caught off guard during a live news shift on Sunday, according to news.com.au.

Hilarious moment ABC newsreader is caught on camera fiddling with her pen

In vision which has since gone viral, the former Wake Up! co-host is seen looking startled as she suddenly realises the cameras have returned to her after a prerecorded package has finished.

It's a slip-up almost every newsreader in the world has committed but rarely costs the TV presenter their on-air job.

SBS newsreader Janice Petersen tweeted a screen grab of herself caught putting lipstick on while live, writing in solidarity: "it happens".

Sky News political reporter Samantha Maiden celebrated the human error, telling her Twitter followers: "that's @NatashaExelby and she's awesome. She's too much for @ABCmediawatch. Too fabulous."

Exelby told News Corp "it would be inappropriate for me to comment".

The ABC had not responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.

- news.com.au

