Gumboots on doorstep for John Clarke becomes a trend in recognition of Fred Dagg

The hashtag #PutOutYourGumboots - with people putting their gumboots at their door and photographing them - is gathering steam on social media as fans of John Clarke mourn the comedian.

Clarke, who produced highly reagrded satirical work in both New Zealand and Australia, died while birdwatching in Victorian bushland on Sunday.

He was 68.

My baby gummies. That's Trev on the left and Trev on the right. #JohnClarke #PutOutYourGumboots pic.twitter.com/VRLIEPnqJD — Lisa (@fuzzykiwigrl) April 10, 2017

Clad in gumboots and a black singlet, Clarke's best known creation, Fred Dagg, was played with such conviction that to many New Zealanders, he was a real person. He was such a hit that those well-known gumboots now are housed in Te Papa.

Fans on both sides of the Tasman are sharing gumboot photos.

Australian cricketer Phil Hughes' untimely death in 2014 was marked by fans sharing the hashtag #PutYourBatsOut.

New Zealanders are putting out their gumboots in tribute to John Clarke #freddagg #johnclarke #PutOutYourGumboots pic.twitter.com/y6fedArXWR — Australasian Kitsch (@OzKitsch) April 10, 2017

One of the few funny men loved by my granddad, my mum, and me. What a dagg. #PutOutYourGumboots pic.twitter.com/3TnYHtpoOU — Josie Campbell (@josiecampbell) April 10, 2017

RIP John Clarke - thank you for Fred Dagg & all the other laughs since then #putoutyourgumboots pic.twitter.com/ybi1Vl7aIQ — Kotahi Tourism (@Kotahi_Tourism) April 10, 2017

Vale John Clark. Thanks for making me think. And for the laughs.#PutOutYourGumboots pic.twitter.com/4SNr3xzen0 — Mark Foster (@MarkFoster55) April 10, 2017

Meanwhile, tributes poured in for the late legendary comedian Clarke.

"So sad, he brought a lot of smiles to many faces," wrote Dusty Miller on Facebook.

"The essence of kiwi humour has suffered a great loss with Murray Ball and now John Clarke," wrote Tania Archibald.

Charlie Wilson called Clarke an "icon of Kiwi entertainment".

Several New Zealand celebrities have also expressed their sadness on Twitter.

"RIP John Clarke," said Taika Waititi on Twitter. "Hugely influential to me and my mates, he was one of the fathers of NZ's style of comedy. We all copied him at some point."

"Bloody sad news," said John Campbell.

Guy Williams called Clarke "top class", saying he was "not properly recognised as New Zealand's sharpest political comedian".

RIP John Clarke. Hugely influential to me and my mates, he was one of the fathers of NZ's style of comedy. We all copied him at some point. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 10, 2017

John Clarke spent most of his career in Australia. Now we'll claim him back. He's our Phar Lap of comedy. https://t.co/00ipkk8KQ9 — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 10, 2017

Goodbye John Clarke. This mocumentary he made in 1974 still makes me laugh. So subtle and hilarious.https://t.co/7n5uXd7h7y — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) April 10, 2017

John Clarke was top class. Not properly recognised as New Zealand's sharpest political comedian because he worked mainly in Australia. RIP — Guy Williams (@guywilliamsguy) April 10, 2017

John Clarke has died.#FredDagg was a huge part of my childhood didn't realise grown ups could be so funny. Huge loss #Getinbehind — Greg Boyed (@GregBoyed) April 10, 2017

Was big Fred Dagg fan as a kid. Every time I interviewed John Clarke as an adult, my inner 10 year old giggled. #rip https://t.co/H3JPbU60oH — Russell Baillie (@Russell_Baillie) April 10, 2017

RIP John Clarke. Bloody legend. — Josh Thomson (@MrJoshThomson) April 10, 2017

Sad to hear of the death of John Clarke, aka Fred Dagg. His humour captured the experience of life in NZ and Australia. — Bill English (@pmbillenglish) April 10, 2017

RIP John Clarke. Respect. — Toa Fraser (@ToaFraser) April 10, 2017

Utterly gutted. John Clarke has died. One of my idols. — Cal Wilson (@calbo) April 10, 2017

John Clarke, always the best thing in whatever he was in: https://t.co/zImjkbQ4Ng — Tony Martin (@mrtonymartin) April 10, 2017

Gutted about John Clarke. We can ill afford to lose such a voice of wry sanity. — Jane Caro (@JaneCaro) April 10, 2017

- NZ Herald