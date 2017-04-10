4:42pm Mon 10 April
Clarke 'forever in hearts' of loved ones, says family spokesperson

By Sarah Harris

NZ writer and broadcaster John Clarke was born in Palmerston North, although he slipped off to Australia. Photo/Supplied
A family spokesperson has released a statement saying Clarke would be "forever in our hearts" after he died doing "one of the things he loved".

"Beloved husband of Helen, father of Lorin and Lucia, grandfather of Claudia and Charles and father-in-law of Stewart Thorn.

"John died doing one of the things he loved the most in the world, taking photos of birds in beautiful bushland with his wife and friends. He is forever in our hearts.

"We are aware of what he has meant to so many for so many years, throughout the world but especially in Australia and New Zealand. We are very grateful for all expressions of sympathy and love which John would have greatly appreciated."

The statement was released via the ABC on behalf of his family.


Clarke, aged 68, died on Sunday while hiking in Grampians National Park, Victoria.

Clad in gumboots and a black singlet, Clarke's best known creation, Fred Dagg was played with such conviction that to many New Zealanders, he was a real person. He was such an icon that those well-known gumboots now are housed in our national museum.


Created and improved on between 1973 and 1977, Dagg captured the essence of New Zealand in the 1970s, and let us laugh at ourselves. He was featured on radio, TV and stage shows as well as record albums.

- NZ Herald

