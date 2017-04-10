2:21pm Mon 10 April
Tributes pour in for comedian John Clarke

Tributes are pouring in for the late legendary comedian John Clarke, who passed away while hiking on Sunday at the age of 68.

Kiwi fans are remembering Clarke for his contribution to New Zealand comedy, most memorably for his iconic character Fred Dagg.

"So sad, he brought a lot of smiles to many faces," wrote Dusty Miller on Facebook.

"The essence of kiwi humour has suffered a great loss with Murray Ball and now John Clarke," wrote Tania Archibald.

Charlie Wilson called Clarke an "icon of Kiwi entertainment".

Several New Zealand celebrities have also expressed their sadness on Twitter.

"RIP John Clarke," said Taika Waititi on Twitter. "Hugely influential to me and my mates, he was one of the fathers of NZ's style of comedy. We all copied him at some point."

"Bloody sad news," said John Campbell.

Guy Williams called Clarke "top class", saying he was "not properly recognised as New Zealand's sharpest political comedian".

- NZ Herald

