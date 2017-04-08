Carrie Fisher will appear in the final Star Wars

Carrie Fisher will appear in the last film in Disney's Star Wars trilogy in 2019, according to her brother Todd Fisher.

Fisher told New York Daily News he and Carrie's daughter Billie Lourd have granted Disney permission to use footage shot for Episode IX before her death in December 2016.

"I think her presence now is even more powerful than it was, like Obi Wan - when the saber cuts him down he becomes more powerful," said Fisher.

"I feel like that's what's happened with Carrie. I think the legacy should continue."

Carrie had completed her scenes as General Leia for Episode VIII before her death.

Disney chief executive Bob Iger previously confirmed they would not use CGI to digitally render the actress in Episode IX.

Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi will be released on December 14 this year.

Iger said the actress's death would not change her role in the film.

