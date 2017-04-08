Karl Urban films racy scene with Hollywood babe Sofia Vergara

Kiwi actor Karl Urban has been spotted wearing only his undies alongside scantily-clad Hollywood beauty Sofia Vergara on set for upcoming thriller Bent.

Urban's hunky physique was snapped by UK media as he filmed a racy scene on a balcony in Italy alongside his co-star Vergara, who had a bed sheet wrapped around her body.

And it seems the pair have become great mates off set, with Urban sharing a photo on social media of himself, Vergara and Bent director Bobby Moresco, stating he "can't wait for everyone to see how captivatingly brilliant" his Colombian co-star is in the movie.

Muchas gracias @sofiavergara Can't wait for everyone to see how captivatingly brilliant you are in #bentmovie Arrivederci A post shared by Karl Urban (@karlurban) on Apr 7, 2017 at 8:38pm PDT

The Modern Family actress also shared the photo on social media.

"I love u guys so thankfull for this week in Rome [sic]," she wrote.

Vergara, 44, has posted her fair deal of snaps with Urban on social media, including one of them on set and a video showing the actors on the red carpet at the AMBI gala last week.

Banged up on Bent A post shared by Karl Urban (@karlurban) on Apr 6, 2017 at 12:19am PDT

Shooting in Rome #Bentmovie @karlurban @bobbymoresco A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 4, 2017 at 5:38am PDT

#Bentmovie @karlurban #bobbymoresco A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 7, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

Urban, 44, plays the role of Danny Gallagher, a discredited detective seeking revenge on the person who framed him and killed his partner in Bent.

Vergara plays a ruthless and seductive government agent, who may or may not be on side with Urban's character.



The Kiwi actor has long been a household name in New Zealand, having appeared on local soap Shortland Street (as ambulance officer Jamie Forrest) in the early years of his career.

He also starred in television series hits Xena: Warrior Princess and Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, before getting his break in bigger films including Star Trek.

Urban was filming alongside Hollywood legend Al Pacino in thriller Hangman, in December 2016.

Urban released a photo of himself and Pacino while shooting on set in America.

In the movie, directed by Johnny Martin, the Kiwi actor plays a criminal profiler who works alongside Pacino, a decorated homicide detective, to catch a serial killer who draws inspiration from the children's game, Hangman.

On the set of HANGMAN With Al Pacino A post shared by Karl Urban (@karlurban) on Nov 19, 2016 at 1:23pm PST

- NZ Herald