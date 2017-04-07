Ivanka Trump 'cowardly' for not speaking out against Donald Trump, says Scarlett Johansson

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Scarlett Johansson has dramatically escalated her bitter feud with Ivanka Trump, savaging the daughter of the US President for failing to publicly speak out against him.

Like Donald Trump, Ivanka has been the target of ridicule on Saturday Night Live, with Johansson appeared on the TV comedy show playing Ms Trump in a mock video for a fragrance named 'Complicit' last month. Alec Baldwin has regularly poked fun at President Trump on the show.

The video was part of a broader criticism that Ms Trump, a Presidential adviser, has failed to speak out on some of Donald Trump's controversial policies.

Ivanka responded to the criticism in an interview with CBS' Gayle King earlier this week saying she disagreed with her billionaire father behind closed doors.

''If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I'm complicit,'' she said.

"I would say not to conflate lack of public denouncement with silence. In some cases it's through protest and it's through going on the nightly news and talking about or denouncing every issue in which you disagree with. Other times it is quietly, and directly, and candidly."

Trump did not mention Johansson's criticism directly.

But the Hollywood star, who attended the Women's March on Washington, didn't hold back when asked about Ivanka Trump's reaction to the sketch and the 'complicit' claims today.

"It was really baffling," she said at the Women in the World Summit in New York in an on stage interview with Arianna Huffington.

"I think you can't have it both ways right? If you take a job as a public advocate you must advocate publicly."

"She said something which I found particularly disappointing, which is that she felt that the biggest influence she would have or change she would make would be behind closed doors. I thought 'well that's empowering'. How old fashioned, this idea that behind a great man is a great woman.

"What about being in front of that person or next to them? Powerful women are often concerned they're going to be seen in an unforgiving light and screw that, it's so old fashioned, it's so uninspired and actually, I think, really cowardly.

"I was just so disappointed by that interview that she gave."

- news.com.au