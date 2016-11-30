Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reveals crazy living costs

Everyone knows the stars of any Real Housewives show are rich (that's kind of the whole point), but the true cost of the lifestyle may surprise fans.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has estimated her lifestyle costs her $57,000 to maintain - per month.

The 45-year-old tallied the cost for In Touch Weekly, factoring in maintenance of her singing career, and her reality TV stints on Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills and Dancing With The Stars the Daily Mail reports.

The blonde estimates it costs at least $57,000 a month to have the right hair, makeup, clothes and accessories.

"I have a lot going on in my life," she said. "You just make it work."

She has released a new single, XXPEN$IVE, in which she addresses her Tiffany lifestyle.

"It's a lot. Maybe $57,000 a month on clothes, shoes and accessories," said the TV staple. "But it's all for work. I'm on television, this is what I do for a living. It's part of the job."



She also said she gets Botox three times a year, but doesn't know the pricing.

The former waitress also addressed being married to an older man. Erika's husband is 77-year-old Thomas Girardi, a high-powered lawyer. They have been wed for 18 years.

"People can call em whatever they want. It's my life and I know the truth at the end of the day.

"I don't care what people say. The older you get, the more comfortable you get in your own skin. That takes time, though."

As far as the longevity of their union she said, "Marry someone you like and respect and you think is intelligent and someone you like to talk to."

- Daily Mail