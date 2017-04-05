Kendall Jenner's new Pepsi ad slammed as 'tone-deaf'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Kendall Jenner is the new face of Pepsi - and people aren't happy.

Pepsi today debuted their latest ad campaign, which shows the Kardashian family member abandoning her modelling assignment to join a passing protest - then sharing a Pepsi with one of the policemen the protesters are rallying against.

The ad shows a blonde Jenner posing for a photoshoot when she notices a passing protest - its members waving vague, non-threatening signs like 'Join the conversation.'

One handsome musician gives her a knowing nod, and with that, Jenner walks off her modelling job, ripping off her blonde wig and shoving it in the face of the woman running the photoshoot.

Next Jenner's in the thick of the 'protest', where gay, black, Muslim and transgender people mingle happily as a line of stern policemen look on.

Jenner breaks out of the crowd to approach one cop, an ice-cold Pepsi in her hand.

She passes it to him. He takes a sip. He smiles.

Jenner then rejoins the crowd, where her fellow protesters are now rejoicing because Kendall Jenner just created world peace I guess?

The backlash has been swift and immediate, with some on social media labelling it the worst ad they've ever seen.

Kendall Jenner gives a Pepsi to a cop and rids the world of -isms. Y'all can go somewhere with this tone-deaf, shallow and over-produced ad. pic.twitter.com/CEr4cAw3Ld — Taryn Finley (@_TARYNitUP) April 4, 2017

I'm pretty sure if Tamir Rice or John Crawford had offered those cops a Pepsi they still woulda thought it was a gun and shot em. #EndPepsi — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) April 4, 2017

The inoffensive generic protest signs in Pepsi's woke Kendall Jenner ad are hilarious. pic.twitter.com/9t2h6YxCZL — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) April 4, 2017

the last time pepsi left such a bad taste in my mouth was literally every time coke wasnt available — jomny sun (@jonnysun) April 5, 2017

me: I'll have a coke

waitress : is Pepsi ok?

me: oh I'm actually already not racist but thank you — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) April 4, 2017

There's no doubt about it: This is a very bad ad, and people are pissed that Pepsi seems to suggest the ongoing and very real public outrage over US police brutality could be quelled by everyone enjoying a nice can of fizz.

There's even an extended, two-and-a-half minute version, if you can stomach it:

