Amber Heard sues London Fields producer Christopher Hanley over body double sex scenes

Amber Heard has filed a lawsuit against the producer of London Fields over recordings of explicit sex scenes involving the actor's body double, the Daily Mail reports.

Heard is accusing Christopher Hanley, the producer of the already legally-mired film, of breaking her nudity clause by secretly using a body double to film an "explicit pornographic sex scene," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She claimed Hanley did this to deliberately mislead audiences into believing she had filmed the scene.

"This case shines a spotlight on the dark underbelly of Hollywood," her lawyers told a judge on Thursday.

"Amber Heard is the latest victim of this lascivious and sexploitive couple."

Hanley is already suing the actor for making unauthorized changes to the script and refusing to promote the film as per her contract.

London Fields, based on Martin Amis's 1989 novel, focuses on Heard's character Nicola Six, a clairvoyant femme fatale who has a premonition of her impending murder.

She begins a tangled love affair with three men, one of whom she knows will kill her.

It also stars Billy Bob Thornton, Jim Sturgess, Theo James, Jason Isaacs, Cara Delevingne and Jaimie Alexander, as well as her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a cameo role.

But the film has yet to see the light of day, after a bust up between Hanley and director Mathew Cullen.

It was pulled from the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015 after Cullen filed a lawsuit against Hanley for fraud, failing pay him, and taking away the final cut.

Prior to that the film had already spent a decade in production limbo, with directors like David Cronenberg, Michael Winterbottom and David Mackenzie all involved at different stages.

Heard also accused Hanley of demanding "continuity photos" of her during filming, supposedly for ensuring her make-up was consistent from scene to scene.

She claimed he and his wife Roberta retained these pictures - which feature her in various states of undress - yet had no legitimate reason to do so.

"The Hanleys' prurient interest in exploiting Heard - both on and off camera - speaks volumes about their values," the complaint claims.

In response, lawyers for Hanley's production company Nicola Six Limited - also the name of Heard's character in the film - claimed the cross-complaint was a "work of fiction" worthy of the character.

"It marks the latest in a series of fantastical allegations she has made, including in connection with her high-profile divorce," attorney Mathew Rosengart said, dragging her nasty split from Depp into it.

"It is nothing more than a meritless smear tactic designed to distract from her own misconduct."

"Seeking the limelight, Ms. Heard excitedly signed onto the starring role in London Fields... and then for her own reasons, she illicitly tried to change the role and hijack the movie," he added.

"Chris Hanley has an established track record as a supportive, talent-friendly producer, which makes the allegations all the more absurd. We look forward to taking Ms. Heard's deposition shortly, when she will have to account, under oath, for her claims and misconduct."

