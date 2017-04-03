Suge Knight claims his ex-wife and former Death Row Records security chief killed Tupac

By Hannah Parry

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Marion 'Suge' Knight claims that his ex-wife and former Death Row Records security chief Reggie White Jr killed Tupac Shakur, and insists he was the real target of the 1996 drive-by.

According to Daily Mail, Suge's attorney Thaddeus Culpepper wrote in a signed affidavit, that 'Knight has known for many years that Reggie Wright Jr. and his ex-wife Sharitha were behind the murder of Tupac and attempted murder of Knight.'

He added that Knight also had alleged details of Wright's involvement in the Biggie Smalls murder case.

The rapper, who until now has always refused to identify the shooter, appears to have spoken out after hearing the 'salient points' in the new documentary Tupac Assassination: Battle for Compton.

'When our book,came out and we were working on the movie, we gave the salient points of the book (Tupac: 187 The Red Knight) to Thaddeus Culpepper, who read them to Suge Knight,' said co-director Richard Bond. 'Suge's initial response was, "Who the hell are these guys?''

'He admitted to Culpepper that the theories in the movie were true,' a source said.

Continued below.

Related Content Chris Rock to black out Vector in July Unlikely Valentine: Hollywood's most bizarre celebrity couples Video Watch: 'Tupac Assassination: Battle For Compton' trailer

Suge was so intrigued he sent his private investigators, to discover how the writers and directors found out about what happened.

The documentary also claims that Suge had always been the real target of that fatal shooting. Tupac was just in the way.

The film tells of an attempted coup at Tupac's label Death Row Records - co-founded by Suge and Dr Dre among others - which eventually led to the shooting in Las Vegas on 7 September 1996.

'Culpepper told Carlin individually that not only did Knight confirm the events as portrayed in Compton, which portray Knight was the intended target and Shakur as collateral damage, as true, but also goes on to allege that these 1996 events may have been the first in a history of attempts on Knight's life, culminating in the recent attempted killing of Knight at the 1OAK Club in Los Angeles, where Knight was shot six times,' a film spokesperson told Music News.

Knight was also the target of allegations that he was responsible for the shooting of Shakur's rival Christopher 'Biggie Smalls' Wallace in 1997.

The film features Culpepper's signed affidavit - which was taken by former LAPD detective Russell Poole on July 18, 2015.

Poole, who also contributed to the book, appears to agree with Suge's theory.

He told Vice in 2015 that Wright Jr. and Suge's ex, Sharitha Knight orchestrated the murder to assume control of Death Row Records.

'Suge wasn't divorced yet and if he died in that hit, she'd get most of everything,' Poole said. 'So she went to Wright Jr., who was in charge of Death Row and ran it while Suge was in prison.

'[Wright Jr.] has gotten away with it this whole time. They floated a whole lot of propaganda to former LA Times reporter Chuck Phillips-calling in hundreds if not thousands of fake clues.'

White Jr responded to the claims in 2015, after Poole's death, to AllHipHop, pointing out that several people that had accused him of Tupac's murder had died in the past decade.

They include the late rapper's ex-bodyguards Michael Moore, Frank Alexander and Poole.

'I believe in karma,' he said. 'All these people are dropping dead. I keep telling people God don't like ugly. I hope people learn a lesson from this.'

Wright warned that the next person could be Tupac Assassination co-director Bond.

'The next person is probably going to be R.J. Bond. I ain't predicting no death on anybody, but they better get their selves right,' he said. 'They better stop with all this bullcrap they've been promoting, because they're all dying like flies around here.'

Suge's marriage to Sharitha Golden, the mother of his first child, was tumultuous at best.

Just two years before their wedding in November 1989, Sharitha had obtained a restraining order against Suge.

They later reconciled and wed, but got divorced the following year with Sharitha demanding her ex pay $735,000 in unpaid child support.

According to his lawyer, Suge believes both Sharitha and White plotted his death together.

The shooting of Tupac, 25, has been surrounded by conspiracy theories ever since.

- Daily Mail