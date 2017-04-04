Popular online: US teen sings Cohen's 'Hallelujah' into well

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) " A haunting rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," sung by an American high school student into a wishing well in Italy, has gained a lot of online attention.

Tiffany Ruan was on a spring trip with a singing group from her school in Wichita, Kansas, last week when she spotted the well in Venice.

She tells the Wichita Eagle (http://bit.ly/2otFNHj ) that she saw her choir teacher with a group of students singing into the well and she decided to record a video.

The resulting 48-second clip showcases Ruan's voice as it echoes through the well.



The video has been shared more than 125,000 times and liked more than 300,000 times on Twitter.