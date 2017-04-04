Badly gored Spanish bullfighter recovering in hospital

MADRID (AP) " A doctor say an apprentice bullfighter who was badly gored in Madrid's famed Las Ventas bullring is recovering well and his life is not in any immediate danger.

Dr. Maximo Garcia Padros said Monday that 23-year-old bullfighter Daniel Garcia Navarrete suffered wounds to the neck, collar bone and right thigh.

Video images showed Garcia Navarrete preparing to kill the bloodied bull with a sword in Sunday's fight when the beast attacked him head on and tossed and gored him repeatedly before helpers could distract the animal and carry the matador away for treatment.

But Garcia Padros said that barring complications, Navarrete could be released from the hospital within a week.

The doctor says it's too early to say when Garcia Navarrete would be able to perform in the ring again.