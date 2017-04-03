Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

John Cena and Nikki Bella get engaged at WrestleMania.

Wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella finished off their opponents at WrestleMania and then decided to take on what could be their biggest challenge yet: Marriage.

Cena got down on one knee after the pair defeated The Miz and Marse in a tag team match Sunday at WrestleMania 33.

A tweet from WWE showed Cena proposing with a diamond ring.

Cena grabbed a microphone after the match saying:

"This is what you wanted over a year ago. You broke your neck and did everything you could to come back because you wanted a WrestleMania moment. I'm so very proud of you ...

"Right before your surgery, there would be a time when you would be a little loopy and I could ask you anything I wanted. If you gave me an honest answer, you wouldn't remember what you said. After a year and half, you asked me all the time. I promised I would tell you when the time is right. The time is right.

"You were kinda glassy, in and out. At the last moment, I said, 'Can you hear me?' You said, 'Yes.' I said, 'I only have one question.' You said, 'What is it?'

"Do you know one day I'm going to marry you? And you said, 'Yes.'

"I just need you to say yes one more time."