3:21pm Mon 3 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

List of winners at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards

LAS VEGAS (AP) " A list of winners at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, held Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

" Entertainer of the year: Jason Aldean.

" Album of the year: "The Weight of These Wings," Miranda Lambert.

" Single record of the year: "H.O.L.Y.," Florida Georgia Line.

" Song of the year: "Die a Happy Man," Thomas Rhett.

" Male vocalist of the year: Thomas Rhett.

" Female vocalist of the year: Miranda Lambert.

" Vocal duo of the year: Brothers Osborne.

" Vocal group of the year: Little Big Town.

" Video of the year: "Forever Country," Artists of Then, Now & Forever.

" Vocal event of the year: "May We All," Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw.

" New female vocalist of the year: Maren Morris.

" New male vocalist of the year: Jon Pardi.

" New vocal duo or group of the year: Brothers Osborne.

" Songwriter of the year: Lori McKenna.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 03 Apr 2017 16:06:46 Processing Time: 45ms