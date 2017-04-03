List of winners at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards

LAS VEGAS (AP) " A list of winners at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, held Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

" Entertainer of the year: Jason Aldean.

" Album of the year: "The Weight of These Wings," Miranda Lambert.

" Single record of the year: "H.O.L.Y.," Florida Georgia Line.

" Song of the year: "Die a Happy Man," Thomas Rhett.

" Male vocalist of the year: Thomas Rhett.

" Female vocalist of the year: Miranda Lambert.

" Vocal duo of the year: Brothers Osborne.

" Vocal group of the year: Little Big Town.

" Video of the year: "Forever Country," Artists of Then, Now & Forever.

" Vocal event of the year: "May We All," Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw.

" New female vocalist of the year: Maren Morris.

" New male vocalist of the year: Jon Pardi.

" New vocal duo or group of the year: Brothers Osborne.

" Songwriter of the year: Lori McKenna.