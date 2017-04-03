List of winners at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards

LAS VEGAS (AP) " A list of winners at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, held Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
" Entertainer of the year: Jason Aldean.
" Album of the year: "The Weight of These Wings," Miranda Lambert.
" Single record of the year: "H.O.L.Y.," Florida Georgia Line.
" Song of the year: "Die a Happy Man," Thomas Rhett.
" Male vocalist of the year: Thomas Rhett.
" Female vocalist of the year: Miranda Lambert.
" Vocal duo of the year: Brothers Osborne.
" Vocal group of the year: Little Big Town.
" Video of the year: "Forever Country," Artists of Then, Now & Forever.
" Vocal event of the year: "May We All," Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw.
" New female vocalist of the year: Maren Morris.
" New male vocalist of the year: Jon Pardi.
" New vocal duo or group of the year: Brothers Osborne.
" Songwriter of the year: Lori McKenna.
