The court case behind Bachelor Zac Franich's struggle with depression

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Last night's episode of The Bachelor New Zealand saw Zac Franich open up about his experience with depression, caused by a distressing court case.

Franich was selected to compete in a K2 1000 boat at the World Cup regatta in 2015 alongside kayaker Darryl Fitzgerald, 24, but Fitzgerald refused to partner with the now-bachelor.

Read more:

• Could this be our very first Bachelorette?

• The Bachelor NZ: First kiss, first meltdown

Franich told Claudia in last night's episode that Fitzgerald "didn't think I was good enough and wanted to go away with somebody else."

Fitzgerald wished to race with fellow kayaker Zac Quickenden, 20, who was not selected for the World Cup by Canoe Racing New Zealand (CRNZ).

Quickenden and Fitzgerald appealed the 20-year-old's non-selection, and Fitzgerald refused to race with Franich until their case was heard.

Quickenden and Fitzgerald's appeals were initially denied, and their case was then heard in the High Court at Auckland in May 2015.

Quickenden and Fitzgerald eventually withdrew their legal battle as part of an agreed settlement with CRNZ.

Continued below.

Related Content The Bachelor NZ: First kiss, first meltdown The Bachelor NZ: Stephanie and Taylar sent packing Video Watch: Bachelor has his first kiss of the season

Franich opened up to bachelorette Claudia last night about the toll the court case took on his mental health.

"It was really not a good time," he said.

"I was really lost, and just went lower and lower and found myself at the bottom of a really great big hole, and into a bit of depression.

Franich battled through after seeking help from a friend, who recommended a therapist.

"It was probably the best thing I could have done, just talking to someone.

"Now I feel way more comfortable with any kind of obstacle."

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.





- NZ Herald