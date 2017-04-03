Veronica's singer shares topless photo of girlfriend Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose and her girlfriend, Veronicas singer Jessica Origliasso, are off on a secluded getaway together - but they've still found time to share an intimate picture with their fans.

The loved-up pair, who first dated years ago then rekindled their relationship late last year, aren't shy about celebrating their affection for each other on social media.

In a post to her 292,000 Instagram followers, 32-year-old Jess shared a pic of a topless Rose, looking out over a secluded countryside view.

There is something beautiful about disappearing somewhere no one else can find you - except the only person you never need to hide from. A post shared by Jessica • Reishi • Veronica (@jessicaveronica) on Apr 2, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

"There is something beautiful about disappearing somewhere no one else can find you - except the only person you never need to hide from," she wrote.

At almost the same time, Rose was sharing a little ode to her girlfriend from her Instagram account, showing her 10.5 million followers a picture of herself in a Titanic T-shirt that one clever fan had changed, so that she and Jess were in place of Jack and Rose.

"Someone changed my Titanic Tee and it's the greatest thing I've ever seen haha ... @jessicaveronica I WOULD FIT ON THAT DEBRIS IF YOU JUST SHARED IT WITH ME!!!" she wrote.

Someone changed my Titanic Tee and it's the greatest thing I've ever seen haha... @jessicaveronica I WOULD FIT ON THAT DEBRIS IF YOU JUST SHARED IT WITH ME!!! A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Apr 2, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

Continued below.

Related Content Movie review: XXX: The Return of Xander Cage 'I'm glad I didn't make changes earlier in my life': Ruby Rose talks gender identity struggles John Cena and Nikki Bella get engaged at WrestleMania

Rose gushed about her girlfriend in an interview earlier this year, describing the singer as "the most amazing person."

"We just jam every night. We just play music and sing and cook dinner, and she's amazing. She's wonderful."

"She's always such a moral support for me and my moral compass," she continued.

Origliasso and Rose were first linked in 2008, but rekindled their flame in November 2016, three months after the Orange Is the New Black star split from girlfriend Harley Gusman.

"Who needs sleep when your reality is finally greater than your wildest dreams," Origliasso shared in a post last year, accompanied by a black and white picture of her gazing adoringly at Rose.

Who needs sleep when your reality is finally greater than your wildest dreams A post shared by Jessica • Reishi • Veronica (@jessicaveronica) on Nov 19, 2016 at 1:05am PST

- news.com.au