The staggering amount of alcohol consumed on UK's trashiest reality show

By Ciara Farmer

The ethos of Geordie Shore is apparent - bedding, boozing and brawling.

Yet cast members Chloe Ferry and Aaron Chalmers have now revealed the full extent of their alcoholic intake throughout the six-week filming stint as they told Daily Star the cast consume a whopping 1,300 bottles of booze per series according to Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old stunner admitted to the eye-watering consumption before both stars revealed how difficult they find filming, with sleep deprivation being the main woe as they are forced to go out every night of the week.

Chloe joined the show in 2015's tenth series, in which she stunned fans with her messy drunken antics, while Aaron joined in season eight three years ago.

With both stars becoming embroiled in a number of fights, atop destroying property in the Newcastle warehouse in which they film, the tattooed hunk also famously urinated in his own suitcase while waking up in a drunken stupor.

While fans have often been left aghast at the behaviour, the revealing new interview shows just how these incidents could occur due to excessive intoxication.

Aaron revealed: 'Before we leave the house on a normal night we'll get through a bottle of vodka. When we get to the club we'll have five more bottles, easily. We get through hundreds of bottles of vodka alone every series. It adds up to thousands of units'

Chloe continued: 'We drink anything that's handed to us. The girls love a glass of wine. I get told to stop drinking by producers. I can't handle my drink and I get drunk easily. But the boys can handle a lot more.'

While going out every night on a no expense-spared budget atop living rent free among pals for six weeks sounds like a dream, Chloe insists things are not as easy as they may appear to viewers.

She said: 'People don't realise how hard it is to film Geordie Shore. We feel hungover every day. But you just have to deal with it. People think we live the life, but it's not as easy as it looks. We enjoy it, but it is tough.'

Aaron added: 'We live like students, but we get paid like rock stars.'

The inaugural episode of series 14 aired on Tuesday in the UK, on which Chloe's behaviour became the focal point of the episode when she physically attacked new cast member Zahida Allen in a drunken rage.

After co-star Sophie Kasaei alleged to Chloe that her former flame Marty McKenna had performed a sex act on the newbie in the back of a cab, Chloe saw red in shocking scenes in which she pulled out Zahida's hair extensions.

Zahida, who has just wrapped on season six of Ex On The Beach, is in a relationship with her EOTB co-star Sean Pratt - hence vehemently denied the allegations shortly after the attack which saw her floored by Chloe.

Before the episode, which was filmed months in advance, aired, Chloe swiftly took to Twitter to apologise for her actions, as she penned: 'Be4 geordieshore airs 2night a want to give @xZahida a massive sorry 4 the way I acted it was discussing! Over a boy that's never liked is'

Zahida proved all is forgotten as she replied: 'love u Just want to say to everyone me and Chloe have absolutely no issues and she's one of my very good friends now x'.

- Daily Mail