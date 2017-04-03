These famous people are way better at doing things they aren't famous for

By Natalie Wolfe

Celebrities don't get too far these days if they're just one trick ponies.

Whether it's a reasonable singing voice, killer dance moves or comedic skills, most famous people are always looking to widen their job opportunities.

While the vast majority of them boast at least one of those skills, there's a small number of celebrities who are actually way better at doing things they aren't even famous for.

Here's the celebrities who have insane hidden talents.

Terry Crews can do everything

Before Crews became famous for his Old Spice commercials or miming A Thousand Miles in the movie White Chicks, the actor followed multiple career paths.

Most people know Crews attended college on a football scholarship which led to a brief career in the NFL but what a lot of people don't know is that before his football days, the actor was an accomplished artist.

"I would get cut from a team ... I played for six teams in seven years so that happened a lot so I would go back into the locker room and ask the players if they wanted their portraits painted," Crews revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"That's how I survived, I was always on the end of the roster, I was never a big superstar," he said.

While admitting most of the players agreed to getting paintings done because they felt sorry for him, Crews said "The thing was, I was very good."

And, the actor ended up being so good he was able to charge upwards of $5,000 per painting and used the profits to support his family.

Geena Davis almost went to the Olympics

The actress is better known for driving into the Grand Canyon with her Thelma and Louise co-star Susan Sarandon but few might realise that Geena Davis is also a real-life Katniss Everdeen.

It wasn't until Davis hit her 40s that she started looking for a hobby and archery seemed to be the winner.

"I took up archery at 41, just on a whim and became obsessed with it," she told ET.

After training "like crazy" Davis eventually became a prospect for the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

"I take everything too far," she said.

"I'm at the Olympic trials in my forties for something I just took up!"

"It was the most out-of-body experience I've ever had. It was fabulous. I will never forget about it."

Davis came 29th at the national championships in 1999 but failed to make it past the semi-final trials.

Despite that, she told the publication "there's always 2020 in Tokyo!"

Taylor Lautner is incredible at martial arts

Lautner hasn't exactly tried to keep his insane martial arts skills a secret with most of his movies including at least one flip or stunt.

But, what most people don't know is that the actor was actually a child prodigy when it came to martial arts and was ranked number one in the world for his mixed martial arts choreography at the age of 11.

By 12, he'd won the Junior World Championships.

Lautner's breakout role came when he starred as the shark warrior in the 2006 movie The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

The director Robert Rodriguez was so impressed with Lautner he allowed him to choreograph his own stunts and fight scenes but the best footage comes from the actor performing at the National Karate Championships in 2003 when he was barely 10-years-old.

Neil Patrick Harris is a world-class magician

He's best known for playing the womanising Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother and winning Tony Awards on Broadway but Harris is also a world-class magician.

Not only is he the President at Hollywood's Magic Castle he was also given the Tannen's Magic Louie Award - a prestigious award presented by the oldest operating magic shop in New York.

The actor has managed to integrate his magic skills into a number of roles including when he worked on Glee, American Horror Story and How I Met Your Mother.

Harris also regularly performs tricks for his television interviews.

Steve Martin is an award-winning banjo player

Martin has worked as a comedian, writer, actor and producer but he's also an incredible musician.

The actor started playing the banjo as young as 17 but after years of dedicating his career to acting and comedy, Martin decided to turn his attention to his music in the 2000s.

In 2009 he released his first solo album entitled The Crow: New Songs for the 5-String Banjo which featured artists such as Dolly Parton and, a year later it won the Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album.

Willie Nelson earned a martial arts black belt at 81

As one of the most recognised and decorated country music artists in history, Willie Nelson could've retired long ago as an accomplished artist.

But, despite his decades of success, 83-year-old Nelson didn't feel like sitting on his laurels and decided to pursue his passion for martial arts.

During the 1990s, Nelson started to practice the Korean martial art GongKwon Yusul.

In 2014, after more than 20 years in the discipline, Nelson's Grand Master Sam Um awarded the singer a fifth degree black belt.

- news.com.au