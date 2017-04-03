Police carry out gun raid at home of former Spice Girl Mel B's ex, Stephen Belafonte

US police have raided the home of former Spice Girl Mel B's ex over reports he kept illegal guns at the Los Angeles residence.

According to TMZ, police were already waiting at Stephen Belafonte's $9 million Hollywood Hills mansion when the director arrived home over the weekend.

TMZ reports police immediately patted him down and then entered the house using a battering ram, crowbar and other tools after presenting a search warrant for the premises.

According to the website, federal agents raided the property in search of illegal guns.

TMZ is reporting that police were investigating the director because they were concerned he breached a previous domestic violence conviction. (The director had been charged with domestic violence in 2003 and, as part of the conviction, he was banned from possessing guns.)

Belafonte, who is in the midst of an acrimonious divorce from the former Spice Girl, was not arrested and police allegedly left the home empty-handed.

There are reports Belafonte's brother had bragged to friends about the director having guns in the home.

Belafonte and Mel B have long had a volatile relationship (he reportedly once punched her dog) and she was said to be uneasy about guns being in their home.

Belafonte has reportedly insisted he has done nothing wrong and claimed he was the victim of an April Fool's Day joke.

TMZ reported Belafonte claimed he "was never in cuffs", telling the entertainment website, "they didn't detain me. They just asked me questions real quick."

"I have no idea what's going on - maybe they were pranking, swatting or something like that," he adds.

Sources told TMZ police are still investigating the matter.

Mel B, real name Melanie Brown, filed papers to end the couple's nine-year marriage to the director last month, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split.

She is seeking full custody of the couple's five-year-old daughter.

- news.com.au