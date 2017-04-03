Tina Fey slams white women who voted for Donald Trump

Tina Fey is not happy about university-educated white women who voted for Donald Trump in the US election.

Speaking in New York at an event hosted by the American Civil Liberties Union, Fey said white women "can't look away" from the election outcome.

"The thing that I kind of keep focusing on is the idea that we sort of need to hold the edges, that it's sort of like a lot of this election was turned by kinda white college-educated women who would now maybe like to forget about this election and go back to watching [home shopping network] and I would want to urge them, 'You can't look away.'

"Because it doesn't affect you this minute but it's going to affect you eventually," she said.

Polls suggested that 44 per cent of white female university graduates voted for Mr Trump, while 53 per cent of white women overall voted for the former businessman.

The numbers are stark next to the 94 per cent of black women who voted for Hillary Clinton.

"I personally will make my own pledge as a college-educated white woman to not look away, to not pretend that things that are happening now won't eventually affect me if we don't put a stop to it," Fey said.

Fey said the organisation's ACLU's Women's Rights Project had "our back in the fight for gender equality."

"Women's rights have come a long way in the last century but there's still a long, long way to go. Did you know that women still only make one Ghostbusters movie to every two made by men? And men average Oceans 11 for every Oceans 8 that goes to women. That is simply unacceptable," she joked.

Fey also said the battle had become about more than progress.

"Gains that we've made over the past 100 years are under attack. Luckily [vice president] Mike Pence isn't allowed to go down and shut up Planned Parenthood unless his wife goes with him. So you know, if we can just keep Karen busy scrapbooking - we can all still get Pap smears," she said.

(Fey was referring to a recent quote by Mr Pence who said he would never have dinner with a woman who wasn't his wife.)

While in Congress, Mr Pence headed up the effort to block any federal funds from going to Planned Parenthood because the organisation - which provides women with cancer screenings, counselling services and tests - also provides abortions.

Late last week, he cast the tie-breaking vote for a measure that would repeal an Obama-era rule that was designed to prevent states from blocking Title X funding from going to health care providers that perform abortions.

Fey also had a crack at the President: "Earlier tonight in what is surely an April Fools' joke, the President proclaimed that next month will be national sexual assault and awareness prevention month ... so now we know what he gave up for Lent, that's good," she said.

A number of women have accused Trump of sexual harassment and he was famously taped saying he could grope women because he was a "star."

- news.com.au