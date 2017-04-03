Is this what Adele spent her New Zealand tour proceeds on?

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Adele was estimated to have earned more than $20 million from her recent New Zealand tour.

And she's just spent a big portion of it, splashing out $7 million on a new home.

The Hello singer - who is worth an estimated $152 million - her husband Simon Konecki and four-year-old son Angelo have moved to an 18th Century manor house in East Grinstead in Sussex, South East England in order to live a "normal, unflashy" life away from the attention they would receive in London.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "Adele doesn't want to live with fellow celebrities in Chipping Norton or Primrose Hill. She has deliberately chosen the least showbiz place she can think of so she can live a normal, unflashy existence."

It seems Adele has chosen the right location to go out unnoticed.

A neighbour said: "I wouldn't know Adele if she fell in my pudding."

The stunning eight-bedroom property is set on 48 acres, which include a tennis court and tree house, while the main house features exposed beams and huge fireplaces.

And if any of the 28-year-old singer's friends want to come and visit, there's plenty of space for them to stay as there are three guest cottages within the grounds.

The Someone Like You hitmaker will be intending to spend a lot of time at her new house as she recently admitted she is unsure whether she wants to tour again.

Speaking on stage at her last show in Auckland, she said: "Touring isn't something I'm good at - applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don't know if I will ever tour again.

"The only reason I've toured is you. I'm not sure if touring is my bag. My greatest accomplishment in my career is this tour."

Despite being one of the best-selling artists of all time, Adele previously admitted she still suffers from stage fright.

The singer-songwriter confessed in 2015 that she was finding it harder to perform on stage and was "too frightened to try anything new".

She shared: "I get so nervous with live performances that I'm too frightened to try anything new.

"It's actually getting worse. Or it's just not getting better, so I feel like it's getting worse, because it should've gotten better by now."

- Bang! Showbiz