Amy Schumer: famous people are 'exhausting'

Amy Schumer has a close bond with Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence, but says she has no interest in having more famous friends, saying they are "exhausting".

The Trainwreck star told Total Film magazine: "Famous people are exhausting and too much work to be friends with, other than Jennifer."

And the blonde star - who is in a relationship with furniture designer Ben Hanisch - thinks dating another famous person would be "awful".

She said: "That sounds awful. I don't think I could be in a relationship like that in the public eye, but so many celebrities date each other so there must be something to it."

Despite the personal nature of her comedy, Schumer doesn't want to offend any of her loved ones so always checks with them first before she mentions them in any of her material.

She said: "I always ask everyone to read it or hear it first and say, 'If you want anything out, just tell me.'

"I talked about dating a wrestler on Howard Stern's radio show recently and called him first to say, 'He's going to ask me' to make sure I had his permission.

"Not everything is fair game. I want to make people feel good and I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings or sabotage my own relationships, especially with my family."

The Snatched actress is thankful the success of her comedy shows means she can be careful about the movies she chooses to appear in.

She told the magazine: "I know the direction I don't want to go in and I can make money doing stand-up, so I'm not going, 'How much are they going to pay me to be in this piece of s**t' because I can afford to wait to do things I'm proud of instead."

- Bang! Showbiz