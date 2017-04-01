Artist Julian Stanczak dies at 88

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (AP) " Artist Julian Stanczak, known worldwide for his vibrant, geometric Op art, has died. He was 88.

Stanczak died March 25 at his home in the Cleveland suburb of Seven Hills, Ohio. Diane Rosenstein, whose Los Angeles-based gallery represents Stanczak, says he died after a brief illness.

The Polish-born artist's work is included in the collections of more than 80 museums. He became more widely known to the public through the 1965 Museum of Modern Art exhibit "The Responsive Eye," which included Op art. He'd had his first major solo exhibition of his "Optical Paintings" the year before.

He is survived by his wife, artist Barbara Meerpohl; a daughter, Danusia M. Casteel; and a son, Krzys M. Stanczak.