Could Beyonce play Nala in the Lion King?

A live-action remake of The Lion King is in development, and the character of Nala may be voiced by none other than Beyonce.

According to Variety, sources have told the publication that the Grammy-winning artist is director Jon Favreau's top choice to play the lioness.

The sources reportedly say the studio and director would do whatever it took to accommodate the pregnant singer's schedule.

Rapper and actor Donald Glover will play Simba in the adaptation, with James Earl Jones reprising his role from the 1994 original as Mufasa.

The Lion King remake follows a string of financially successful live-action adaptations, including Maleficent (2014), Cinderella (2015) and this year's Beauty and the Beast.

Beyonce announced in February she was pulling out of her headline spot at Coachella due to her pregnancy with twins, with Lady Gaga later announced as her replacement.

