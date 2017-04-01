4:39pm Sun 2 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Could Beyonce play Nala in the Lion King?

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 02 Apr 2017 16:39:51 Processing Time: 808ms