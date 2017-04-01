10:03am Sat 1 April
The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending March 30, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

2. That's What I Like, Bruno Mars

3. Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

4. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

5. Chained to the Rhythm (feat. Skip Marley), Katy Perry

6. Rockabye (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie), Clean Bandit

7. Speak to a Girl, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

8. I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk), The Weeknd

9. The Heart Part 4, Kendrick Lamar

10. Stay, Zedd & Alessia Cara

Top Albums

1. More Life, Drake

2. Beauty and the Beast, Various Artists

3. , Ed Sheeran

4. Tremaine The Album, Trey Songz

5. Moana , Various Artists

6. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

7. Rather You Than Me, Rick Ross

8. Sing, Various Artists

9. WildHorse, RaeLynn

10. Trolls (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

