The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending March 30, 2017:
Top Songs
1. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran
2. That's What I Like, Bruno Mars
3. Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
4. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt
5. Chained to the Rhythm (feat. Skip Marley), Katy Perry
6. Rockabye (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie), Clean Bandit
7. Speak to a Girl, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
8. I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk), The Weeknd
9. The Heart Part 4, Kendrick Lamar
10. Stay, Zedd & Alessia Cara
Top Albums
1. More Life, Drake
2. Beauty and the Beast, Various Artists
3. , Ed Sheeran
4. Tremaine The Album, Trey Songz
5. Moana , Various Artists
6. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars
7. Rather You Than Me, Rick Ross
8. Sing, Various Artists
9. WildHorse, RaeLynn
10. Trolls (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists
