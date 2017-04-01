1:09am Sat 1 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Black Sabbath; $1,972,209; $79.74.

2. Justin Bieber; $1,627,638; $79.93.

3. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $1,541,749; $87.73.

4. Drake; $1,533,972; $84.98.

5. Stevie Nicks; $904,179; $97.30.

6. Eric Church; $834,604; $58.06.

7. Keith Urban; $779,105; $82.94.

8. "The Illusionists"; $770,705; $66.39.

9. Kings Of Leon; $751,532; $64.22.

10. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $732,009; $56.92.

11. Blake Shelton; $723,045; $62.11.

12. Maxwell / Mary J. Blige; $678,688; $83.01.

13. Green Day; $676,251; $56.76.

14. Jerry Seinfeld; $597,167; $91.43.

15. Florida Georgia Line; $575,249; $58.62.

16. Sebastian Maniscalco; $513,724; $70.73.

17. Twenty One Pilots; $500,663; $44.85.

18. Charlie Wilson; $493,562; $65.45.

19. Simply Red; $469,238; $60.14.

20. The Tenderloins; $456,389; $41.56.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 01 Apr 2017 02:46:29 Processing Time: 24ms