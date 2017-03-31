America's Cup veteran broadcaster Martin Tasker farewelled at TVNZ

By Carolyne Meng-Yee

Veteran broadcaster Martin Tasker has signed off from TVNZ - but it is not due to the latest round of restructuring at the network.

Tasker, aged 66, said he'd had "a blast" at the network and said farewell to his colleagues at a morning tea earlier today.

He said he had been "dreading" the farewell.

"I hate speeches and I am hopeless at them" he said.

The 1 News reporter is best known for his coverage around Team New Zealand's America's cup.

He said the syndicate's "nail biting defeat" in the 2013 finals series to Oracle had been something he would never forget.

Tasker told the Herald his departure from TVNZ was planned but he couldn't elaborate further.

"I am 66 and I am very happy to be putting my feet up" he said.

Last week TVNZ staff learned of a new proposal that would mean job losses.

A TVNZ source told the Herald that four senior news producers and a senior reporter are going through a "consultation phase".

The source said the next department likely to be impacted by cost-cutting would be the current affairs department.

The source said its productions were "expensive to make".

TVNZ said the proposed changes would allow the network to double its reporter bases from Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin to also include places like the Hawke's Bay, Tauranga, Central Otago, Nelson and Northland.

The source added the morale at the network was "low."

"I think this proposal has hit people hard. There is disbelief and anger," the source said.

A TVNZ spokeswoman would not confirm how many people were affected by the proposed structure.

"In terms of numbers, we haven't gone out with numbers and it's premature to talk about numbers - this is a proposal we have been talking to our people about," she said.

"The changes we are making will cut some roles, they will create some new roles. Over all there will be fewer roles in the business."

The spokeswoman added the changes will look at how TVNZ gathers its news content "so if the changes go ahead we will double our reporter base in the main centres and regions. We are aiming to remove duplicate processes, systems and roles in news bureaus."

