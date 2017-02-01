Brie-oncé: Artist creates sculpture of Beyoncé entirely out of cheese

By Adam Boult

It can't be easy, trying to think up new and interesting ways to promote food festivals.

Hats off, then, to the team working on the East Village Cheese and Wine Festival, taking place in London this Saturday, who commissioned sculptor David Bradley to fashion this effigy of Beyoncé out of cheese.

The sculpture is a deft recreation of the photo released by the Queen of Pop last month celebrating the news that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins.



Mr Bradley worked with food art experts The Robin Collective and expert food sculptor Jacqui Kelly to put the 'Brie-oncé' together.

It took 28 hours to create and incorporates 20kg of mild Cheddar (so not actually Brie, but lets not let facts get in the way of such an impressive cheese pun.)

The photograph of Beyoncé, holding her baby bump with a veil over her head, broke records when it appeared on the star's Instagram page in February, picking up close to 6.6million likes in the first eight hours.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,' Beyoncé wrote alongside the photo.

"We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

The East Village Cheese and Wine Festival takes place between 12pm and 6pm at the site of the former London 2012 Athletes' Village.

Among several cheese-related events will be a Cheese Carving Championship, in which Mr Bradley and two more specialist cheese sculptors will be going head-to-head "to create the most 'Brie-lliant' sculpture."

- Daily Telegraph UK