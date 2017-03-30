Boston Symphony's new season to highlight Leonard Bernstein

BOSTON (AP) " The Boston Symphony Orchestra is rehearsing for a new season that will highlight the late composer Leonard Bernstein.

Its 2017-18 season kicks off Sept. 22 with a concert honoring Bernstein.

The renowned orchestra is planning a yearlong celebration of the Massachusetts native. Bernstein wrote the music for "West Side Story" and died in 1990. 2018 will be the centennial of his birth.

There will also be performances of Richard Wagner's "Tristan and Isolde" featuring German tenor Jonas Kaufmann and Finnish soprano Camilla Nylund.

The orchestra will partner with the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra to highlight the German symphony's musical traditions. French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet will perform three times as the BSO's first artist-in-residence.

The orchestra said Thursday it also plans its first tour of Japan under conductor Andris Nelsons.