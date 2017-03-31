10:05am Fri 31 March
Torey Lanez, Riff Raff coming to New Zealand

Torey Lanez will perform in New Zealand in September.
Rising rap star Torey Lanez will play his first New Zealand show in September.

The Canadian artist will perform at the Auckland Town Hall on September 6.

He'll be playing on the back of his debut album I Told You, including the singles Say It and Luv.

Tickets are available from April 7 through Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, Houston rapper Riff Rafff will perform two shows here in June.

He'll play Christchurch's Winnie Bagoes on June 8 and Auckland's Neck of the Woods on June 9.

Pre-sale tickets are available from April 3.

- NZ Herald

