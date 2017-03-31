8:35am Fri 31 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Missing 'La La Land'? 'The Greatest Showman' is coming

LAS VEGAS (AP) " 'City of Stars' might still be stuck in your head, but the Oscar-winning 'La La Land' songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul already have another big screen musical on the horizon: "The Greatest Showman" starring Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum.

20th Century Fox on Thursday unveiled a fever dream of a trailer at CinemaCon for the musical drama, set to bow Christmas Day. The Michael Gracey-directed P.T. Barnum story looks like a slightly less kinetic "Moulin Rouge" but with all the requisite bright colors and elaborate song and dance numbers.

Jackman was on-site in Las Vegas to introduce the trailer. He called the film, in-the-making for seven years, a pop period piece of hyper-reality.

"The Greatest Showman" also stars Zac Efron, Zendaya, Michelle Williams and Rebecca Ferguson.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 31 Mar 2017 09:35:57 Processing Time: 19ms