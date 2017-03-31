7:53am Fri 31 March
Lorde books her biggest festival yet: Glastonbury

Lorde has scored a slot next to Radiohead and Foo Fighters on the Glastonbury bill.

The Kiwi pop star has already announced performances at Coachella next month and Governor's Ball in June.


But Glastonbury, held from June 23-25, is her biggest yet with up to 175,000 people expected to attend.

Other acts on the bill include Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Major Lazer, Royal Blood and The xx.

The festival is an annual event held at Worthy Farm in South West England, and is infamous for being hit by rain and punters getting covered in mud.

Lorde is gearing up for the release of her latest album, Melodrama, in June.

- NZ Herald

