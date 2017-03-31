David Tennant among new claimants over tabloid phone hacking

LONDON (AP) " Lawyers say nine people, including actor David Tennant and former Formula One driver Eddie Irvine, have launched legal action against Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper operations over alleged tabloid phone-hacking.

Law firm Collyer Bristow said Thursday it is representing Irvine, ex-"Doctor Who" star Tennant and seven others over "phone hacking and other unlawful activities."

Murdoch closed the tabloid News of the World in 2011 after revelations it had eavesdropped on the voicemails of celebrities, politicians and even a 13-year-old murder victim.

Several journalists were convicted, and Murdoch's company paid out millions in compensation.

Collyer Bristow partner Steven Heffer said Murdoch's company closed its compensation scheme in 2013, and "my clients have been left with no alternative but to issue claims in the High Court."

Murdoch's News U.K. had no immediate comment.