Stand up to Cancer co-founder Noreen Fraser dies at 63

LOS ANGELES (AP) " The family of Noreen Fraser, a TV producer and co-founder of Stand Up to Cancer, says she has died. Fraser was 63.

Fraser's family said she died Monday at her Los Angeles home of metastatic breast cancer.

Fraser threw herself into fighting the disease after she was diagnosed in 2001 with breast cancer, her husband, Woody Fraser, told the Los Angeles Times.

Noreen Fraser joined forces with other prominent women, including Katie Couric, to found Stand Up to Cancer. The organization, which holds celebrity-filled telethons, has raised a reported $300 million-plus for research since 2008.