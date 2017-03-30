Against the Current swim their way to New Zealand

Pop-rock trio Against the Current will play their first New Zealand show in October.

The New York band - featuring Chrissy Costanza, Dan Gow and Will Ferri - will perform at The Tuning Fork on October 3.

They'll be playing in support of their debut album, In Our Bones, released last year.

They found much of their early success through YouTube, and drummer Will Ferri puts their popularity down to a simple philosophy.

"If we can get the audience as immersed in what we are doing as we are, then I think we have something really special."

A ticket pre-sale begins tomorrow, with a general release beginning on Monday.

- NZ Herald