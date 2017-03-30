Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson are being 'kept apart' by worried movie bosses

The bitter feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson has clearly not mellowed over time.

Universal movie bosses are reportedly discreetly keeping the pair well away from each other during the press tour for their new Fast and the Furious movie, over fears their 2016 stoush will negatively impact promotions.

The two stars - who play rivals in Fast 8: The Fate of the Furious - famously fell out last year after Johnson publicly attacked Diesel over his behaviour on set.

Last August, Universal insisted the pair had buried the hatchet, but their obvious separation on tour suggests otherwise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an insider confirmed: "They're keeping them separated as much as possible."

The trouble dates back to the tail end of the movie's 100-day shoot - it's alleged Diesel was frequently late, causing Johnson to eventually snap and vent his rage on social media.

"My female co-stars are always amazing, and I love 'em," he wrote on Facebook.

"My male co-stars however are a different story," adding that "some" are "chicken s**t" and "candy asses."

According to sources, those comments (unsurprisingly) led to a very heated on set exchange between the actors.

While Diesel and Johnson have been able to avoid each so far, it'll be a different story next month when the pair hit the same red carpet for the Fast 8 premiere in New York.

