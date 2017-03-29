Parris Goebel missed a very important email from Frank Ocean

She's worked with Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez.

But Kiwi dance sensation Parris Goebel is ruing a missed opportunity after forgetting to check her emails.

The 25-year-old took to Twitter to reveal she missed a message from R&B star Frank Ocean - and she's being crying about it.

She wrote: "Lord bring him back to me so we can make magic."

When you miss an old email from Frank Oceans team. Lord bring him back to me so we can make magic pic.twitter.com/K6LC53IyzB — Parris Goebel (@ParrisGoebel) March 28, 2017

Ocean is a Grammy-winning artist with three albums to his name, the most recent being last year's acclaimed Blonde.

Goebel's biggest moment came when she directed the video for Bieber's Sorry, the third most popular YouTube video of all time with 2.3 billion views.

She's also choreographed routines for Janet Jackson and Little Mix, but more recently has launched her own music career.

- NZ Herald