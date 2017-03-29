11:01am Thu 30 March
Parris Goebel missed a very important email from Frank Ocean

Parris Goebel is hoping Frank Ocean gets back in touch after she missed his email. Photo/Dean Purcell
She's worked with Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez.

But Kiwi dance sensation Parris Goebel is ruing a missed opportunity after forgetting to check her emails.

The 25-year-old took to Twitter to reveal she missed a message from R&B star Frank Ocean - and she's being crying about it.

She wrote: "Lord bring him back to me so we can make magic."


Ocean is a Grammy-winning artist with three albums to his name, the most recent being last year's acclaimed Blonde.

Goebel's biggest moment came when she directed the video for Bieber's Sorry, the third most popular YouTube video of all time with 2.3 billion views.

She's also choreographed routines for Janet Jackson and Little Mix, but more recently has launched her own music career.

- NZ Herald

