This terrifying new IT trailer is not for the easily scared

Warning: This is scary.

A new trailer for a reboot of Stephen King's horror film It has been released - and it's not for the faint of heart.

The trailer, released today, includes plenty of creepy scares, including the film's protaganist, Pennywise the Clown, played by Bill Skarsgard, lurking in a drain.

The film, due for release in September, is based on Stephen King's 1986 novel, which had a miniseries made about it in 1990.

It follows the mysterious disappearance of several children in the town of Derry in Maine.

With floating balloons, creepy haunted houses, slide shows gone awry and clowns lurking in some seriously dark drains, the trailer shows this version is taking King's source material to the next level.






Directed by Andrés Muschietti, It is due in cinemas on September 8.

- NZ Herald

