This terrifying new IT trailer is not for the easily scared

A new trailer for a reboot of Stephen King's horror film It has been released - and it's not for the faint of heart.

The trailer, released today, includes plenty of creepy scares, including the film's protaganist, Pennywise the Clown, played by Bill Skarsgard, lurking in a drain.

The film, due for release in September, is based on Stephen King's 1986 novel, which had a miniseries made about it in 1990.

It follows the mysterious disappearance of several children in the town of Derry in Maine.

With floating balloons, creepy haunted houses, slide shows gone awry and clowns lurking in some seriously dark drains, the trailer shows this version is taking King's source material to the next level.

The new Stephen King 'it' trailer is the scariest thing I've seen since .... the old one! CHILDHOOD NIGHTMARES — caroline flack (@carolineflack1) March 29, 2017

I will bring myself to watch the remake of Stephen King's 'IT' even if it means intense therapy &sleeping with lights on for a few weeks. — The Real Slim Jadey (@jade_whiteman) March 29, 2017

the trailer for Stephen King's It thoughhh — nikkie (@nicolecelestte) March 29, 2017

I think Stephen King content isn't scary but it gives you a feeling of dread throughout the entire thing...gnawing. — jeonet (@bynoctis) March 29, 2017

What am I upset about this week? They're remaking Stephen King's "IT" and I still haven't stopped having bad dreams from when I saw it at 12 — Drew Byers (@DrewByers) March 29, 2017

Directed by Andrés Muschietti, It is due in cinemas on September 8.

- NZ Herald