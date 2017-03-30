George Michael finally laid to rest

George Michael has been laid to rest, three months after his death.

The Careless Whisper singer passed away from natural causes on Christmas Day but his funeral only took place on Wednesday afternoon at Highgate Cemetery in North London.

George's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz was seen arriving for the intimate service shortly after 2pm, while mourners also included the singer's friends Kate Moss and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp.

There was no hearse, with the body of the 53-year-old singer - which was to be buried alongside George's beloved mother - believed to have been transported inside a private ambulance.

According to The Sun newspaper, the Praying for Time hitmaker's dad Kyriacos, sisters Melanie and Panayiota, and cousins are hosting a wake after the burial at George's nearby home.

Fadi previously claimed he had been kept in the dark about all arrangements for George's funeral.

Asked about it earlier this month, he said: "The funeral? I can't give you an answer, everything is being kept quiet.

"I can't tell you about the funeral - it should have happened a long time ago. This has gone on and on. I was in the middle of it all.

"But I don't know anything about the funeral, I really don't know anything. Believe me. It's all so strange."

It was recently claimed George has left his £10 million London mansion to his older sister Melanie, 55, who used it as her base while planning her brother's funeral.

A source said: "George was very close to his whole family but he had a particularly special bond with Melanie, who was by his side at the height of his fame.

"She adores the Highgate house, one of the first he bought. They shared some wonderful times there and it has a special place in her heart. Melanie is staying there at the moment while she organises the funeral."

- Bang! Showbiz

- NZ Herald