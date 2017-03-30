Lorde reveals her worst ever gig: 'I am not cool in this moment'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Lorde says she was fully aware she was having a bad show when she fronted a high school rock band.

The Kiwi pop star was asked about her "worst gig moment" during an interview with radio station Radio X in London overnight, NME reported.

Lorde revealed it came during a gig performing with a school band called 'Extreme'.

"I was in a band when I was like at school called Extreme. It was a rock band. We were the 12-year-old version of Extreme," she told the station.

"There were a lot of bad moves. There was a lot of getting people to clap. I distinctly remember thinking: 'I am not cool in this moment. This is not a cool year for me.'"

The footage, which is available on YouTube, was worth watching "if you like a laugh," Lorde said.

Lorde is on the promotional trail in the UK ahead of the release of her second album Melodrama, due out on June 16.

Yesterday, she changed the lyrics of Green Light to turn her latest single into an ode to chocolate Creme Eggs during an interview with BBC Radio 1.

She's promised her next single is her favourite piece of music yet.

- NZ Herald