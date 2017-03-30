Family and close friends say goodbye to George Michael

LONDON (AP) " Singer George Michael's publicist says his funeral has been held in London.

The private funeral ceremony took place Wednesday at Highgate Cemetery in north London. Michael's publicity agency, Connie Filippello Publicity, said in a statement it was attended by family and close friends

The family thanked his fans for their "many messages of love and support" and asked for its privacy to be respected.

Karl Marx and authors George Eliot and Douglas Adams are among the famous people buried at Highgate.

A post-mortem investigation found that Michael died of natural causes as the result of heart disease and a fatty liver.

The former Wham! singer was found dead at his country home in Oxfordshire on Dec. 25 at age 53.

The singer had battled health problems and drug addiction.