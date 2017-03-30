5:21am Thu 30 March
Justin Timberlake to perform at US Grand Prix in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) " Justin Timberlake will perform race weekend at Formula One's only stop in the U.S.

Organizers of the U.S. Grand Prix announced Wednesday that the pop singer will perform on Oct. 21.

The Texas race got a major boost in 2016 from Taylor Swift's only concert of the year. President of the Circuit of the Americas Bobby Epstein says music artists see the weekend as a global stage and that Timberlake "fits right in."

Timberlake is scheduled to perform after race qualifying. The U.S. Grand Prix is the following day.

