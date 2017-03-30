4:31am Thu 30 March
Man faces more charges after shooting involving Fetty Wap

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) " A hip-hop promoter arrested after a shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap in his New Jersey hometown is also facing an armed robbery charge.

Passaic County prosecutors say Raheem Thomas had a handgun and hollow point bullets when he was arrested on the armed robbery charge, so he's also facing weapons charges and a count of receiving stolen property.

Thomas is due to appear in court Wednesday. It's unclear if he's retained an attorney.

The shooting happened early Sunday on the street outside a Paterson deli. Police say Fetty Wap and several friends had become involved in a heated altercation with another group inside the deli. Three people were wounded, but Fetty Wap was OK.

Thomas is also charged with aggravated assault and having a gun after previously being convicted of a felony.

