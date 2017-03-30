'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' cast reunites for 20th birthday

LOS ANGELES (AP) " Buffy Summers and her old pals from Sunnydale High are reuniting to celebrate the 20th birthday of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

Series creator Joss Whedon talks with stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan and 10 other cast members on "EW Reunites: Buffy the Vampire Slayer," which premieres Wednesday on the streaming People/Entertainment Weekly Network . They share memories from their days on the show and reflect on its enduring impact.

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" premiered in 1997 and ran through 2003. Its title character battled vampires, demons and other dark forces while navigating everyday teen struggles. Whedon was nominated for an Emmy for his writing on the show.

The reunited "Buffy" cast also appears on the cover of the upcoming issue of Entertainment Weekly magazine, available Friday.